Purple hair Grandma Lola, loved by many in Belton, passes away

BELTON, Mo. — A beloved Belton resident known as Grandma Lola or even Grandma Purple, for her purple hair has passed away.

For many years Grandma Lola worked at the Burger King in Belton, Missouri during the breakfast and lunch shifts.

Grandma Lola was nominated for FOX4’s Pay It Forward in July 2014.

Her customer service in the drive-thru and her kind-hearted spirit were why people loved her. A Facebook page was even dedicated to her. According to the page Lola passed away peacefully Monday morning.

When Lola wasn’t at the store, many customers would often ask “where’s Lola?”

It’s safe to say that Grandma Lola will be missed by many.

A celebration of life ceremony is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. at Open Door Bible Church in Belton. They are asking everyone to wear her favorite color, which I’m sure you can guess what that is.

