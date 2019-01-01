Error messages, crashes plague Jackson County property tax payment site ahead of deadline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Thousands of Jackson County residents could be on the hook for late fees on their personal property taxes.

That's because Monday, on the deadline to pay, the county's online payment system kept crashing.

"No one wants to pay extra money. It's Christmas time. It's bad enough you've got to pay your taxes on the 31st of December, a week after Christmas. No one wants to pay an addition to what you're already having to pay," taxpayer Rob Hill said.

But that's exactly what may now happen to hundreds of Jackson County taxpayers. The county's online system for processing property tax bill kept going down Monday.

"When I hit that final step, it took me -- recycled me back through to the start-up page again," Hill said.

Residents took their angst to social media. Many people said they tried to pay multiple times over several hours, only to get error messages.

One user wrote, "After 5+ attempts--system is not working!" Another shared, "I tried calling too, but it's busy."

"I guess I felt comfort in that it wasn't a problem on my end but still frustrated that, 'What am I going to do now?'" Hill said.

The county did get things up and running again late Monday evening, ahead of the deadline. But some people got so fed up, they quit trying.

One person wrote on Facebook, "Spending time with my family tonight was actually more important than trying to submit a payment. You win, Jackson County!"

"I felt a little guilty of why didn't I pay this sooner. But my wife reminded me, you know, the website says it's supposed to be up until midnight on the 31st. So I expect it to be working," Hill said.

Hill was ultimately able to get his tax bill paid, but others weren't as lucky.

The county has not said if late fees will be waived or any extensions granted because of the website's crashes. No new payments are being accepted online until Wednesday.