Founder of Nell Hill’s home store sells KC business after nearly 40 years

The deal closed late Friday. Brandon and Katie Laughridge have been in negotiations since this spring with the store’s founder, Mary Carol Garrity, who has written nine books on home decorating and has a blog and syndicated column. The purchase price wasn’t disclosed.

Garrity’s original store in Atchison, Kansas, became a popular day trip destination for people from the Kansas City area.

In 2007, she opened an 18,000-square-foot, two-story showroom in Kansas City at Highway 169 and Briarcliff Parkway. The Atchison location closed two years ago.

Garrity said she considers herself “one of the luckiest humans” to have gotten to do something she loves for so long. Although the shop will have new owners for 2019, Garrity won’t be leaving right away.

“Katie has asked me to stay on in the new year, so I will still be working at Nell Hill’s part time through 2019,” she wrote on the store’s blog.