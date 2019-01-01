How to make Coco Bolos’ huevos rancheros

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Huevos Rancheros

- Two eggs fried any way

- One corn tortilla

- House made Chile Verde

- Shredded Monterrey Jack cheese

- Sliced Avocado

- Cilantro garnish

Two eggs fried any way the guest chooses are placed on top of fried corn tortilla. Corn tortilla and eggs are then smothered in house made Chile Verde and topped with shredded Monterrey Jack cheese. Finished with a fanned avocado and cilantro.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.