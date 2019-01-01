IV therapy offers potential hangover cure, Kansas City clinic says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The age-old debate about whether or not you can cure a hangover is up for discussion again, and another approach is growing in popularity.

When it comes to IV therapy, D.J. Klinge is a repeat customer, tried and true.

“I’m getting re-hydrated today," he said on New Year's Day. "I didn’t really partake too much last night, but it’s a good thing to do either way.”

Klinge said IV therapy is the best way to receive vitamins.

“I take vitamins anyway, but to do them through the IV, I can feel an immediate change, and it just feels really effective," he said.

IV therapy first-timer Morgon Dobbie had a few drinks on New Year’s Eve.

"I woke up this morning not feeling my best," she said. "I’d been feeling a little under the weather anyway. I have a little bit of a headache, so I thought I’d try this out and see what it was all about."

Aaron Scully, one of the owners at Revive and Rally IV Therapy, is no stranger to needles and patient care.

"I'm an ER ICU nurse by trade," he said. "This to me was an easy thing to do from a standpoint of knowing what it is that I’m giving. Within about 10 minutes, that hangover headache will go away. Just with getting the rehydration started."

Vitamins and minerals are infused into an IV bag.

"Lactated ringer is the starting bag that we use," Scully said. "It has a little bit of calcium chloride, sodium, potassium in it and then we add additives to it that we get from a compounding pharmacy.”

After filling out the waivers and choosing which type of vitamins you want, a nurse finds your vein, you’re hooked up to your bag, and you kick back for about an hour.

The question though is how is this different than drinking Vitamin Water or Gatorade?

“Good question. Answer is that you get 100 percent of it," Scully said. "Whenever you take a multivitamin, you get about 30 to 40 percent of it, and the rest, you actually pee out. The nice part is that when you get it in your vein, you get 100 percent."\

He also said their products aren’t just about hangover recovery.

"Even with there being a hangover bag that we offer, we’ve had a lot of people that have needed recovery and rehydration with getting the flu or a cold," Scully said.

Whether it works or not, FOX4 can’t say for sure, but it’s out there as an option to try.