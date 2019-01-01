× Joe’s Weather Blog: Top 4 weather events of 2018

It was a crazy year of weather…we had very little snow during the winter season…a delayed Spring…a hot May and June…we had the drought…flooding…tornadoes…damaging thunderstorm winds…then a nasty cold November and a rare blizzard…in November no less…something that may have never happened in KC weather record history.

Going through all the information I culled the nominations for the biggest weather events of 2018…here are the nominations…in my opinion.

1- Ending 385 straight hours of <32° temperatures on 1/7

2-Another snow-less winter (2017-18) with 7.7″ snow

3-Delayed Spring…2nd coldest April…Easter snow…5 record lows

4-Hot May…2nd warmest…9° above average…3 record highs tied or broken

5-Metro tornadoes on May 2nd in Raytown(2)…Belton…OP and NW MO…all EF0-1

6) Hot June…15 days 90°+ also Lake Lotawana tornado (EF0)

7) July…1st 100° day since 2013 and the worsening drought

8) October snows…earliest measurable on 10/14…heavy rains all month…7.6″ above average

9) Coldest November in KC history…8° below average

10) The Blizzard on 11/25 with 4-7″ of snow and 55 MPH winds in the region.

So which ones made the cut…to the Final 4…and which was was the biggest weather event of the year in KC? Here is a special story I did for you.

I'm going to be taking some days off...and won't be blogging through Monday...it appears as if the weather won't really warrant much blogging anyway as downsloping winds will be sending temperatures well above normal heading into the weekend and perhaps even early next week.

Hopefully when I come back...the weather may get more active...but man this stretch of snowless weather is starting to get old.

Joe