FOX4 Forecast: Cold start to 2019!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've got bitterly cold temperatures to ring in the New Year! We have our temperatures falling into the teens with single digit wind chills this morning. Numbers continue to struggle into the afternoon, making it into the lower 20s at best. Warmer temperatures will eventually return and so will rain chances. Details in the updated forecast here!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page