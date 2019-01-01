Pizza 51 West abruptly closes as owners sell building in Fairway

FAIRWAY, Kan. — A popular pizza restaurant is leaving northeast Johnson County.

Pizza 51 West announced the closure of their restaurant in Fairway on New Year’s Day after 7 years in business. The restaurant opened at the corner of 60th Street and Mission Road in 2011.

Owners Jason and Shannon Pryor said in a statement that they’d received an offer to sell the building and decided to close the restaurant. They said a local entrepreneur will be taking over, bringing a new concept to the building.

“We are proud to be handing over the keys to another local entrepreneur, and have no doubt the neighboring community will embrace the new concept as we graciously were,” the statement said.

The original Pizza 51 location near UMKC will remain open, as will Milwaukee Delicatessen, the downtown concept owned by the Pryors.

“Thank you to the many patrons who allowed us to be a part of their dining options for so long,” the Pryors said.