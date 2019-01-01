× Raymore company will recycle your live Christmas tree for small canned food donation

RAYMORE, Mo. — Santa’s elves are helping to haul away old Christmas trees in return for a small donation to a good cause.

The owners of True Vine Tree Service in Raymore will chip up and recycle your live Christmas tree at no charge.

All they ask for in return is a donation of three cans of food. The canned goods go to Fishes and Loaves, a local food pantry that serves hundreds of people in Cass County.

“My wife gave me this idea to exchange chipping up people’s Christmas trees in exchange for three canned goods. And so I thought that’d be a good way to get the community involved and, you know, get a little bit of food for the people in need,” said Joshua Jaspersen, the owner of True Vine.

You can drop off your tree and donation anytime through mid-January at the Fishes and Loaves food pantry on Walnut Street in Raymore. They company asks that you call them at 816-726-6597 to let them know your dropping off your tree.