SPIN!’s Signature double pepperoni pizza
How to make it:
SPIN! out fresh pizza dough on pizza pan
Spread on herbed olive oil glaze
Spread on red sauce
Top with high quality pepperoni from edge to edge
Top with a blend of mozzarella, provolone, and fontina cheese
Top with a second equal size layer of pepperoni from edge to edge
Top with another layer of the same amount of fresh mozzarella, provolone, and fontina cheese blend
Bake in the oven for 5-7 minutes at 650 degrees
Finish with Grana Padano cheese and oregano
