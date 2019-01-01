Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPIN!’s Signature double pepperoni pizza

How to make it:

SPIN! out fresh pizza dough on pizza pan

Spread on herbed olive oil glaze

Spread on red sauce

Top with high quality pepperoni from edge to edge

Top with a blend of mozzarella, provolone, and fontina cheese

Top with a second equal size layer of pepperoni from edge to edge

Top with another layer of the same amount of fresh mozzarella, provolone, and fontina cheese blend

Bake in the oven for 5-7 minutes at 650 degrees

Finish with Grana Padano cheese and oregano

