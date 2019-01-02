× 22-year-old charged after allegedly stabbing girlfriend at Walmart on 40 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old man is now facing charges after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend, an employee at a Kansas City Walmart, on New Year’s Eve, prosecutors say.

Brian Lenoble Jr. of Kansas City has been charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.

Court documents say an off-duty police officer at the Walmart on 40 Highway was called to the automotive center for a reported stabbing. A woman had a large cut, and the blade was still stuck in her neck.

According to court records, a witness told investigators Lenoble allegedly had a knife in his hand when he went behind the automotive department’s checkout counter and stabbed the woman. Lenoble told police he grabbed the knife at the store.

The 22-year-old was arrested in the parking lot where he allegedly told the officer he tried to kill the woman who he’d been dating for a year.

He told police they got into an argument before the woman came to work. He also told police he had been smoked methamphetamine, marijuana and drank alcohol before the incident.

Court records say he told the officer, “I tried to kill her and slit her throat, and I would do it again.” During an interview with police, Lenoble told police he tried to stab the woman again, but the blade broke off when he tried to pull it out.

A witness who FOX4 spoke to said the woman was ringing him up at the checkout when the stabbing occurred.

“They had some words exchanged,” said the man, who only wanted to be referred to as AC. “She told him he couldn’t come behind the counter, and I guess he took offense to that. And when she turned her back to do what I asked her to do as far as make a key for me, that is when he attacked her.”

When the woman screamed, Lenoble tried to run out of the building. AC said he and other people nearby stopped Lenoble and held him until police arrived.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police told FOX4 she’s expected to survive.

Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond.

Previous coverage:

