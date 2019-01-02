Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Easy baba ganoush – roasted eggplant dip

Posted 1:26 pm, January 2, 2019, by

Ingredients:

  • 2 eggplants
  • 1/4 cup tahini
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp cumin

Directions:

  • Adjust the oven rack to the middle position an turn broiler on high heat. Line a cookie sheet with aluminum foil.
  • Prick eggplants several times with a fork and place them on the lined cookie sheet. Broil, turning every 5 minutes or so, until eggplants are browned and shriveled on all sides, approximately 10-20 minutes depending on size.
  • Do not remove from oven. Turn broiler off and heat oven to 375 degrees. Roast eggplants until they are very soft, approximately 20-30 minutes. Cool until easily handled.
  • While eggplants are cooling, mix tahini, lemon juice, minced garlic, salt and cumin in a medium bowl.
  • Split the eggplants, drain excess liquid, scrape out the flesh and add to tahini mixture.  Be sure to reserve some of the liquid for later.
  • Mash and mix with a fork until well combined. Serve room temperature. Can be stored in an airtight container and refrigerated for up to 5 days.

Optional:

Add some of the reserved liquid for added smokiness and to thin the dip.

Add 1 Tbsp of non-dairy yogurt and/or olive oil for added creaminess.

