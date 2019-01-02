× How to make reservations, win gift cards and make recipes featured at KC Restaurant Week 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Restaurant Week returns to participating restaurants throughout the Kansas City area, January 11-20.

Enjoy creative and curated multi-course lunches and dinners for $15 and $33. Best of all, 10% of each meal benefits local charities, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City.

For more information on the most delicious 10 days in KC and to make reservations at your favorite restaurants, click or tap here.

Sysco Kansas City puts on the event, and FOX4 is the proud media partner.

FOX4 will host some of the restaurants on the 8 & 9 a.m. shows starting Friday, Jan. 11 and continuing through Friday, Jan. 18. Each show will feature a recipe the restaurant is offering on their Restaurant Week menu. See the full schedule of guests below:

Friday, Jan. 11

8:45 a.m. Final Cut

9:45 a.m. Homesteader Cafe

Monday, Jan. 14

8:45 a.m. Drunken Worm

9:45 a.m. Pressed Penny Tavern

Tuesday, Jan. 15

8:45 a.m. Char Bar

9:45 a.m. Barley’s Kitchen & Tap

Wednesday, Jan. 16

8:45 a.m. American Slang Modern Brasserie

9:45 a.m. Gordon Biersch

Thursday, Jan. 17

8:45 a.m. Fiorella’s Jack Stack

9:45 a.m. Parkway Social Kitchen

Friday, Jan. 18

8:45 a.m. Haywards Pit BBQ

9:45 a.m. McCormick & Schmick’s

Join FOX4 on Facebook each day after the 9 a.m. show for your chance to win a $50 gift card to one of the restaurants featured that day on our show. Winners will be chosen at random.

You can also find all of the featured recipes after they air here.