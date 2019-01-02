Kansas City police looking for suspect who shot person driving near 97th and Blue Ridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are looking for a suspect in a silver car who shot a man driving near 97th and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The shooting happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a man was driving his SUV in the area when a person in a silver car began firing at him. The driver was able to get away and drove through a couple of yards in the area before stopping in a church parking lot.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816)-474-TIPS (8477).