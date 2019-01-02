KC Forum: Goodwill, Predictions and Firefighters
2018-51 I host a weekly public affairs radio show on Sunday mornings on Q104FM and KC102FM. This week we learn about Goodwill Industries and how much work they do for the community. Quan Cherry Tracy joins us with his predictions for 2019. The Kansas Firefighters Alliance sponsors a calendar to help with the men and women who risk their lives every day.
Executive Producer: Cadie Connors
Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne
Engineer: Ed Walker
Voice: Doug Medlock
Music: The Elders