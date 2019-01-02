× KC Forum: Santa, Community Services and Lights

2018-50 I host a weekly public affairs radio show on Sunday mornings on Q104FM and KC102FM. This week I talk to the Car Santa, Terry Franz, about cars he will be giving away this holiday season. Recycling christmas lights is a win-win situation and you can do it at your local hardware store. The community services league does great work for the community.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders