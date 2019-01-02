FOX4 Forecast: Slowly warming up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect the sun to return later today! Highs will respond nicely, ending up in the lower 30s. This is the beginning of a nice warm up with 50s back in the longranger! Find out when they arrive in the updated forecast here.

