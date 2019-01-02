Metro breweries join hundreds across US to brew special IPA for California wildfire victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- More than 1,400 breweries across the country, including some right here in KC, are coming together to help victims of the California wildfires.

Not long after the Camp Fire killed 85 people and destroyed more than 13,000 homes in California, nearby brewery Sierra Nevada started contacting brewers across the country asking if they’d join them in brewing a special beer called Resilience.

"They wanted all the breweries to put their own spin on it. So what we did was an 'East meets West' type IPA," Cinder Block brewer Danny Kueser said.

Keuser said he gave the IPA a massive amount of late hops of Centennial and Cascade to give the traditionally bitter IPA extra juicy flavor.

Jan. 2 is traditionally a slow day for bars, but dozens turned out Wednesday to support the nationwide fundraiser. KC Bier, Free State, New Axiom and Grains and Taps also made brews, with 100 percent of proceeds going to wildfire victims.

"About 20-25 percent of all the breweries in the nation have teamed up and combined in order to make this effort work and rebuild what's been broken in California, and it's awesome," Cinder Block manager Melissa Simon said.

"This is a way for individuals like me to help support that cause and enjoy a good beer at the same time," Pete Dulin said.

Sierra Nevada said nationwide more than 4 million pints to help victims will be served. Cinder Block will serve about 7,000 at their North Kansas City location.