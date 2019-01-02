NFL releases who Chiefs will play in fall 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As the Chiefs get ready to host a playoff game in a week and a half, the NFL just released who they will play next season.

There will be some exciting games at Arrowhead in the fall – the Chiefs will play the Green Bay Packer and Minnesota Vikings.

The Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens – three playoff teams the Chiefs might play at Arrowhead over the next few weeks-- are also scheduled to travel to Kansas City in the fall of 2019.

Specific dates and times have not yet been released.

When it comes to away games, the Chiefs will travel to New England for the third year in a row.

They will also travel to Chicago, Detroit, Jacksonville and Tennessee.

They fill out their schedule with two games each against our division opponents the Broncos, Chargers and Raiders.