Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City, Missouri firefighters were dispatched to a burning fast food restaurant early Wednesday morning.

The Sonic along 40-Highway near Noland Road caught fire before 5:30 a.m.

The restaurant did not appear to be open at the time of the fire. Firefighters do not think anyone was inside when the restaurant went up in flame. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Restaurant officials have not yet said whether the fast food chain will be reopen Wednesday.