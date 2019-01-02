The countdown to Royals Fan Fest 2019 is on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals and their fans are looking forward to seeing each other again for the 2019 Royals FanFest presented by Commerce Bank on Friday, Jan. 25 and Saturday, Jan. 26 at Kansas City Convention Center's Bartle Hall.

Friday, Jan. 25 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Exclusive access for Season Ticket Members 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Open to all fans

Saturday, Jan. 26 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Exclusive access for Season Ticket Members 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Open to all fans



The event will feature autograph sessions with current and former Royals, interactive games for fans of all ages, main stage programming and more.

Fans may purchase Royals FanFest tickets by visiting www.royals.com/fanfest. Tickets may also be purchased by visiting the Kauffman Stadium Box Office during business hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Royals season ticket members should purchase online via the special link they will receive.

Ticket prices for Royals FanFest are as follows:

Youth (6-17): $5

Adult: $12

* Online orders are subject to applicable service fees.

Autographs:

The list of Royals players, coaches, Royals alumni, front office executives, and broadcasters that will make appearances on the many autograph stages at the 2019 Royals FanFest is subject to change. These players and coaches are currently scheduled to appear: Hunter Dozier

Danny Duffy

Heath Fillmyer

Cam Gallagher

Brian Goodwin

Tim Hill Brad Keller

Ian Kennedy

Kevin McCarthy

Whit Merrifield

Ryan O'Hearn

Chris Owings Salvador Perez

Brett Phillips

Glenn Sparkman

Ned Yost Autographs will be on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 150 fans for each session. No photographs with participants will be allowed during the autograph sessions, and fans will be limited to ONE item per participant. While you're there, be sure to stop by the FOX4 booth and say hello to some of the familiar faces you'll recognize who are 'working for you' for FOX4 newscasts! You are allowed to take photos with the FOX4 crew.