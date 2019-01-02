‘This is their year’: Fans optimistic Kansas City Chiefs will make a Super Bowl run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs magic has lit up Kansas City.

The last time the Chiefs were on the field at a Super Bowl was when they won in the 1969-70 season. Since then, the Chiefs have made the playoffs 16 times. Each run has ended in heartbreak.

“I think this is different,“ Chiefs fan Madeline Schneider said Wednesday. “I agree, maybe choking in the past, but I think this is their year.”

The Chiefs have made it to the playoffs the past three years in a row, a franchise record. Only to be knocked out by the Tennessee Titans in 2017, the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016 and the New England Patriots in 2015.

It’s something that still stays with Rachel Oderwald.

“I am tired of seeing the Patriots win year after year. It gets a little old,” she said.

Chiefs fan Buck Frierson is a believer that this is the year.

“It is simply because now that we have this franchise quarterback and everybody seems to be behind him. We should go on and take this to the Super Bowl,” he said.

Patrick Mahomes has racked up over 5,000 passing yards this season, the 7th highest of all time. The MVP favorite threw 50 touchdown passes in 2018, which is a franchise record.

He’s not the only one breaking records though. Tight end Travis Kelce broke the Chiefs record for most catches in a season, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill shattered the franchise record for most receiving yards in a season.

“I would love to see them do it,” Zachary Krause said. “I hope they do. I feel like our offense is strong enough. I hope our defense can step it up and stop them from scoring. I think Patrick Mahomes can take us there.”

“We are breaking records on a daily basis,” Chiefs fan Renald Donahue said. “So yes, defense is a problem, but these last few years proves that offense wins these things more than defense does.”

The consensus among Chiefs fans is that this is the team, these are the players and this is the coach to bring home a ring.