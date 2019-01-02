× Two people injured in double shooting near 12th and Chestnut in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and a woman were injured Wednesday night in a double shooting in Kansas City, officials say.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday near 12th and Chestnut. Police said the man suffered life-threatening injuries. The woman, who had non-life-threatening injuries, was taken to a parking lot near 12th and Brooklyn, about six blocks away.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.