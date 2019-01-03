Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez named finalist for 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez has been named a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the 2019 class.

Gonzalez played for the Chiefs from 1997 to 2008 and then spent five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before he retired. This is his first year of eligibility to be a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee.

The finalist announcement won’t come as a shock to most Chiefs fans. The legendary tight end was inducted into the Chiefs’ Hall of Fame on Dec. 13. His name was unveiled next to that of wide receiver Carlos Carson on the ring of honor inside Arrowhead Stadium.

Gonzalez was selected to 14 Pro Bowls and is the NFL’s all-time leader in receiving yards for tight ends with 15,127. During his 17-year career, he also had 111 touchdowns.

He held the Chiefs record for receiving yards for a tight end until two weeks ago when Travis Kelce broke his record.

Gonzalez has been named one of 15 modern-era finalists, but he’ll still be at the mercy of a selection committee to determine if he makes it to the Pro Football. Hall of Fame. The committee will meet before the Super Bowl to vote, and the 2019 class will be announced the night before the big game.