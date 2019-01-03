Live: Firefighters looking for hot spots after fire at decking company near I-435 & 24-Highway

Watch live:



KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri firefighters are now working to put out hot spots after containing a fire that started at a decking company early Thursday morning.

The fire started around 6 a.m. at Reload Central Inc., which is near Wilson Avenue and Ewing Avenue. At one point there was concern that it could spread to a nearby lumber yard, but firefighters kept that from happening. They batted the flames from the back side.

FOX4’s Kathy Quinn reported at 6:50 a.m. that she could see from I-435 as she was driving to the scene.

A man working next door told FOX4 that he heard three explosions happen in less than 20 minutes.

There is no word yet on what sparked the fire or if anyone was injured.

The fire was contained by 7:30 a.m.

