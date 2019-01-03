Independence family counting blessings after car hit but no one hurt by stray bullet on New Year’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- In surveillance video taken from outside an Independence home, you can see the moment a stray bullet hits a family car.

Jami Klein said she was inside with her family around 7:30 on New Year's Day when they heard a sound.

"We heard this kind of banging noise, and like I said, we did not know exactly what it was," Klein said.

Klein said she found the bullet lying on the sidewalk and immediately called 911.

"They were not really too shocked, unfortunately, because this happens all too well," she said.

In fact, FOX4 checked with Independence police, and this is actually the second report they received in the neighborhood with a three-day period. Across Independence, the city received 22 calls for shots fired between New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

In Kansas City, Missouri, they received more than 300 calls about gunshots during that time and two reports of damaged property.

"Thank God it was not a person. Thank God. That's all you can do is just count your blessings it was not a person," Klein said.