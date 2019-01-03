× Kansas City chocolatier Christopher Elbow opening new Johnson County location

FAIRWAY, Kan. — Kansas City chocolatier Christopher Elbow is opening a new shop in Johnson County.

The third Christopher Elbow store will open in May at the old Pizza 51 West location at 5938 Mission Road in Fairway.

This concept will feature something different from his other stand alone locations in Kansas City and San Francisco. Elbow will try his hand at ice cream and doughnuts. The new shop will also feature a coffee bar.

Elbow also owns Glace Artisan Ice Cream near the Plaza, but a spokesman for the company confirms that the Johnson County store will feature new ice cream products.

The owners of Pizza 51 West recently announced that they were selling the building after receiving an offer that was too good to pass up. They teased that a new local entrepreneur would be opening a concept there.

In addition to Elbow’s standalone shops, Christopher Elbow chocolates are sold online and at several retail stores across the country.