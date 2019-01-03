× Kansas City woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in chest and killing him

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Less than a day after a man died at Truman Medical Center from a stabbing, police arrested his girlfriend and Jackson County prosecutors charged her with murder. Carmelita Smith, 52, faces second-degree murder for allegedly killing 60-year-old Tony L. Carmons on Wednesday.

Court documents say Carmons was stabbed in the chest, and before he died he said that Smith had done it at an apartment in the 2100 block of E. 10th Street. Investigators got a search warrant and found a steak knife covered in blood in the sink, and blood on the floor.

Witnesses told investigators that Carmons said his girlfriend had stabbed him, and one of them picked her out of a photo lineup and identified Smith as his live-in girlfriend. Court records also say that detectives found previous incident reports where Smith had cut Carmons at least two other times.

Police arrested Smith on Thursday morning and she declined to give a statement, requesting an attorney. Her bond has been requested at $100,000 cash.