KC house fire that killed 1-year-olds ruled accidental, but exact cause remains a mystery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials have determined that a KC house fire that killed 1-year-old twins was accidental, but they weren’t able to determine an exact cause.

KC Deputy Fire Chief Jimmy Walker said a lot of physical evidence was wrecked by the Dec. 27 blaze. Investigators were able to rule out an electrical malfunction though, Walker said.

“They ruled out no electrical was the issue, nothing with the structure of the building,” said Terry Glenn, pastor of World Harvest Ministries, which owns the home. “We had brand new smoke detectors that were working perfectly fine. We don’t know.”

The house has a chimney, but Glenn said it was sealed and not operational.

When the fire started, six children were at the recently renovated home with a 23-year-old sister. She escaped with four of the children.

Firefighters found the twins in the second-floor room where the fire started. They were identified as Memoree Bennett and Memphis Bennett.

“They were just darling, sweet, loving, kind kids that loved their siblings,” the World Harvest Ministries pastor said. “They had just a loving, close knit, just the best group of kids and best family you could ever meet.”

The family only lived there a short time before the fire ripped their little ones away from them.

Now as the family, church members and neighbors grieve, Glenn said the family is staying with neighbors and getting trauma counseling.

