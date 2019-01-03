× KCK native Janelle Monae named to 2019 Coachella lineup with Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande

INDIO, Calif. — The 2019 Coachella lineup is here, and KCK native Janelle Monae is taking the stage at the popular music festival.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be headlined by Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande. Artists like Janelle Monae, Weezer, Khalid, Zedd, Kid Cudi and the 1975 will be joining them at the festival — which is held over two weekends in April.

The festival takes place in Indio, California, every year and draws huge crowds along with big name performers. Coachella’s performances and fashion have been buzzing topics in pop culture.

This year’s event will be held April 12-14 and 19-21. Passes go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. PT.