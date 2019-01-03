KC’s professional basketball team kicks off season next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City's professional basketball team is getting ready to open up their second season, and they'll do it on a new court.

The KC Tornadoes will now play their games at the newly re-opened HyVee Arena in the West Bottoms. They previously played at Municipal Auditorium.

The roster is full of former college stars looking for a chance to play in the NBA – paying their dues at the lower level.

They won their exhibition game Wednesday night and feel they have the talent to win a lot of games this season.

The challenge is building a fan base with this new team while getting people to come watch these talented ballers with NBA potential.

Fans have the chance to meet the players, coaches and dance team Thursday at the arena. The event starts at 10 a.m., and it is free for the public to attend.

The Tornadoes will open their season at home Friday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. against the Firebirds. Tickets are still available. They start at $15.