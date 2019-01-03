Lee’s Summit launches app to make it easier for residents to report city issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Lee's Summit residents are getting some help to report city issues.

The city just launched a new app to report problems with city utilities or streets.

The app is called LS Connect, and it's like the app version of 311. So instead of calling in problems, residents can report them through the app.

For example if you see a tree branch in the street, a broken street light or a pothole you take a picture, drop in a location and send it to the city.

Crews are already out fixing some of the issues that residents sent in.

The city is hopeful the app will speed up the response and repair times of its crews to non emergency issues.

Download the LS Connect App

The LS Connect app is free to download on any iOS or Android Device.