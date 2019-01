Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- Emergency crews pulled a man from a freezing pond in Grandview, Missouri Thursday.

Now police are trying to figure out how he ended up in the water.

It happened near 135th and Lakeview not far from John Anderson Park.

According to police a witness called for help after the man slipped through the ice on the pond.

The man is now being treated at a hospital.