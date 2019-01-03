Man stabbed near E. 10th Street and Garfield Ave. dies shortly after arriving at hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Wednesday night.

Police were first dispatched to Truman Medical Center around 10 p.m. after a man arrived in a private vehicle with stab wounds.

While officers were on their way to the hospital, additional officers were dispatched to a disturbance near East 10th Street and Garfield Avenue.

Investigators are now trying to determine what happened at the scene that led up to the deadly stabbing.

Police ask that anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the stabbing to call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS or the Homicide Unit directly at 234-5043.