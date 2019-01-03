Meet the man behind the metro company that will help book your first flight into space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- You will soon have the opportunity to travel to space as a commercial astronaut, and it's all thanks to a Kansas City man and his new company.

Avery Haskell, founder and CEO of Shuttle.io, joined FOX4 Thursday to share how his fascination with space is helping some check space travel off of their bucket list.

The current price stands around $250,000 Haskell said, but his company is working on building payment plans.

Their first flight launches in March.

If you're interested in traveling to space, click or tap here to join the wait list.