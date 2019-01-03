Netflix warns people not to take part in “Bird Box” meme challenge

LOS GATOS, Calif. — It’s something that should go without saying, but Netflix is saying it anyway–don’t walk around outdoors blindfolded.

Netflix tweeted Wednesday and said, “Can’t believe I have to say this, but: please do not hurt yourselves with this Bird Box challenge.”

The Netflix film stars Sandra Bullock. The characters in the psychological horror movie have to wear blindfolds to avoid looking at mysterious creatures that have invaded human society.

The movie, of course, is fiction. But in the real world, some people have taken to social media with the Bird Box Challenge, posting videos and photos of themselves doing various things while blindfolded outside.

Netflix is discouraging people from engaging in dangerous behavior.

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019