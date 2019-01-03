Overland Park woman charged for allegedly hosting drinking parties for minors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A Johnson County woman is now facing a dozen counts related to allegedly hosting parties for minors where the drinks were flowing.

Tiffany Shalberg is charged with one count of hosting a juvenile alcohol party, four counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor, three counts of contributing to a child’s misconduct, three counts of endangering a child and one count of promoting obscenity.

Court documents say the parties happened from October 2017 to April 2018.

The Overland Park Police Department received a tip that led them to arrest the 44-year-old. According to a police report, the parties happened at a home on West 158th Terrace in Overland Park.

Officers arrested Shalberg on Thursday morning. She posted a $1,500 bond later that day.

"I will say these are considered to be very serious situations because you're introducing alcohol and drugs to minors who many times get behind the wheel of a car," said Steve Howe, the Johnson County District Attorney. "And that's the dangerous aspect. We've seen some real tragic stories over the years in Kansas City where it's led to either the death or injury to those minors or other individuals."

Howe said his office will be vigorous in holding adults accountable.

"As a parent you should have been asked and be aware of the fact that you`re introducing drugs and alcohol to my kid," Howe said. "And I think most parents would be highly offended by the fact some parent took it upon themselves to go ahead and do that with their kid without their knowledge and consent. I think that's the part that offends most of the general public is people doing those things and it`s on the low and no one knows about it.

Shalberg has a court date scheduled for Friday afternoon.