Teen arrested in connection to deadly crash at 10th and Kansas in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A teenager has been arrested in connection to a multi-vehicle crash in KCK that left one person dead over the weekend.

KCK police were involved in a chase Saturday night with the driver of a stolen 2009 Audi with multiple people inside. Police ended the chase in the area of 9th Street and Central Avenue.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, the driver of the Audi continued westbound on Kansas Avenue at 10th Street, traveling at a high rate of speed.

The driver ran a red light and struck the driver’s side of a 2013 Chevy Spark traveling south on 10th Street at Kansas Avenue. The Chevy Spark then struck a 2006 Chevy Aveo that was stopped at the red light.

The people inside the stolen Audi ran from the scene and were gone before police arrived, police said.

The driver of the Chevy Spark, identified as 47-year-old Octavia Barke of KCK, suffered life-threatening injuries and died at a local hospital early Sunday morning.

KCK police said Thursday that a teen was taken into custody in connection to the deadly crash. The investigation is being turned over to the district attorney’s office for charges to be filed, police said.

Two other people in the Chevy Spark, a 54-year-old and a 12-year-old, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The 28-year-old driver of the Chevy Aveo was taken to the hospital with serious injuries along with a 23-year-old passenger.