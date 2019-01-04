4 year-old girl dies after being struck by Columbia Police Department vehicle

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A 4- year-old girl has died after being struck by a Columbia Police Department vehicle.

According to KMIZ, the accident happened at Battle High School around 4 p.m. on Friday. The girl was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition, but later died of her injuries.

Columbia Police Department acting Chief Jill Schlude told KMIZ that the Highway Patrol is investigating

“I would ask everyone to please pray for the family and pray for the officer that was involved in this incident,” she said.

This story is developing and will be updated.