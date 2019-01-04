Check out the new badges KCPD is wearing this year to celebrate department’s 145th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police officers will be sporting new commemorative badges in 2019.

This year marks the 145th year of the Kansas City Police Department, and they're celebrating the anniversary with a new badge.

Officers began wearing these unique badges on January 1st and can do so through the end of the year. It features the officer's memorial statue that stands in front of the downtown hub. It also has the Kauffman Center, Bartle Hall as well as the Scout Statue along with the officer's rank and badge number.

There are several hundred KCPD officers sporting this design throughout the city and more are on the way.

"Our badge is very unique," Sgt. Jake Becchina said. "We know the Kansas City Missouri Police Badge is easily recognizable, even from a distance. It’s been the same badge for a long time. The outline is unique as compared to many other badges. This one is distinctly different. We wanted to have something that stood out as different from what our normal is to commemorate this 145th year."

Each officer had to buy this badge on their own. It cost $90. The money is going to help support the historical society.