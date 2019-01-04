Chiefs “heart-stopping” celebration dance nominated for league’s best

Best celebration of the year? We think so too! #ChiefsKingdom VOTE HERE: https://t.co/HGUNZB9kSa pic.twitter.com/qWfoUZbCED — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 3, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A “heart stopper” of a touchdown celebration by the Chiefs could be considered the best in the league.

The NFL has created an online competition for you to voice your opinion.

The competition is called the “Touchdown Celebration of the Year.” It includes a celebration from each of the teams and stacks them up against one another in a bracket-style competition.

The option for the Chiefs comes from the team’s October game against the Bengals. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was on the ground while offensive lineman Eric Fisher pretended to revive him with CPR. The celebration is going against a play from the Baltimore Ravens.

