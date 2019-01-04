× Emergency Management team responds to reports of “explosion” near Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Johnson County, Missouri’s Emergency Management team responded to multiple reports of an “explosion” in the Warrensburg area Thursday night.

According to the team’s director, they did not locate a cause for the reported explosion.

“Several viable explanations may include a cryoseism, also known as an ice quake or a frost quake. Also, the first meteor shower of the new year, the Quadrantids shower, was expected to occur, with fair viewing visible from the Johnson County area,” director Troy Armstrong said.

No one was injured and there are no reports of any damage.