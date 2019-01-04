× Former massage therapist sentenced for secretly recording woman while she undressed

OLATHE, Kan. — A former Johnson County massage therapist was sentenced to one year and four months in community corrections for secretly recording women as they undressed.

Daniel Gorski was also sentenced to probation for 18 months.

Gorski pleaded down to an amended count of sexually motivated breach of privacy.

He previously worked as a massage therapist at a chiropractic clinic in Gardner, Kansas. An investigation began in 2016 when, according to court documents, Gorski’s girlfriend found a flash drive at his home in Perry, Kansas.

She delivered it to police and told them it contained video of women undressing and in some cases nude, unaware they were being recorded at Matheny Chiropractic clinic where Gorski worked.

Prosecutors eventually charged Gorski with crimes involving several women, but the additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Gorski also pleaded guilty earlier this year in Jefferson County, Kansas, to possession of child pornography. He is listed on the sex offender registry.