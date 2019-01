Hy-Vee issues voluntary recall of cheesecake due to possible salmonella contamination

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee has issued a voluntary recall of cheesecakes made with Diamond Crystal Brands cheesecake mix due to possible salmonella contamination, the company announced Friday.

The recall includes 32 types of cheesecakes in 8-ounce and 32-ounce packages. The packages have use by dates of Dec 6. 2018 through Jan. 11, 2019.

The cheesecakes were sold in several stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Hy-Vee learned of the contamination Friday after being contacted by the supplier. The cheesecakes were removed from store shelves and no illnesses have been reported.

Customers who purchased the products can contact Hy-Vee for a full refund.

You can see a full list of the recalled products below.

UPC Code: Variety and Size:

02-80142-00000 Cherry Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-80141-00000 Cherry Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-80146-00000 Oreo Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-80145-00000 Oreo Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-80148-00000 Pumpkin Fluff Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-80147-00000 Pumpkin Fluff Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-80150-00000 Strawberry Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-80149-00000 Strawberry Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-80224-00000 Mint Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-80223-00000 Mint Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-82327-00000 Turtle Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-82328-00000 Turtle Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-80153-00000 Flag Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-80151-00000 Flag Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-82315-00000 Mint Chip Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-82316-00000 Mint Chip Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-82317-00000 Strawberry Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-82318-00000 Strawberry Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-82319-00000 Lemon Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-82320-00000 Lemon Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-82321-00000 Pumpkin Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-82322-00000 Pumpkin Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-82323-00000 Chocolate Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-82324-00000 Chocolate Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-82325-00000 Sea Salted Caramel Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-82326-00000 Sea Salted Caramel Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-82329-00000 Golden Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-82330-00000 Golden Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-82331-00000 Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-82332-00000 Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-82333-00000 Smores Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-82334-00000 Smores Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz