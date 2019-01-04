KC’s Superman getting his own ‘Doob’ 3D figurine before hanging up his cape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- There are people Doobs, dog Doobs, and soon there will be a Kansas City Superman Doob.

Michael Wheeler is the man you see dressed up as Superman running all over town. On Friday, he ran into the Doob store in Overland Park and got scanned so the company can make a small 3D figurine of the KC icon. See all the fun in the video player above.

"I'm enjoying being a part of this tech age, I guess," Wheeler said.

Wheeler announced on New Year's Eve that he will retire as KC Superman. His last day will be Valentine's Day.

The store heard about Wheeler's decision to hang up his cape and wanted to scan him before it happened.

"We want to really be ingrained in Kansas City. he's a part of KC's architecture if you will. We want to be that way," said Aaron Yuratovich with Doob.

Doob is using Wheeler's scans to make a tiny version of him in his Superman running gear. In a couple of weeks, Wheeler will have a plastic Doob to remember his time as Kansas City's Superman.