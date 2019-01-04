Lee’s Summit teenager gets consecutive life sentences in murder of Tanya Chamberlain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An 18-year-old who was 14 when he and another teenager stabbed a Lee's Summit woman to death at a car wash in 2015 received two life sentences on Friday. Trevon Henry pleaded guilty to murder, robbery and two counts of armed criminal action in October.

Tanya Chamberlain was a stranger to Henry and Joshua Trigg, who also pleaded guilty to the same charges. They stabbed her to death at a Lee’s Summit car wash near Northeast Langsford Road and 291 Highway, then stole her car on November 1, 2015.

Court documents say both Henry and Trigg were seen on surveillance video both at the car wash and a nearby Hy-Vee, and the footage was distributed to the public through local news outlets.

A woman who recognized them called police two days after the incident and identified them by name, according to court records.

Police arrested Henry in November 2015. He declined to speak to investigators during a recorded interview, but he did ask to speak with his mother.

Court documents say that although much of their conversation was inaudible, investigators were able to summarize the following:

Henry said he was with Trigg at the time of Chamberlain’s killing.

Henry claimed that Trigg jumped Chamberlain, later taking her vehicle and then leading police on a car chase. Both suspects bailed from the car and ran away from police.

Near the conclusion of the conversation, he asked his mom what was done with a pair of shirt and pants, which she said she threw away.

When Trigg was arrested and interviewed, he agreed to speak with investigators. Court documents say he described in detail about how Henry planned to stab Chamberlain in order to steal her car. He then said he saw Henry stab the victim multiple times, cutting her throat in the process.

Judge Jennifer Phillips sentenced Henry to life with the possibility of parole for murder, plus 50 years on an armed criminal count. The judge also sentenced him to life with the possibility of parole on robbery, plus 50 years on the second armed criminal action charge. The set of sentences run consecutively.

Trigg's sentencing is scheduled for January 31.