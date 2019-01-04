Man dead, woman fighting for her life after fire at Clinton, Mo. mobile home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Mo. -- A man is dead and a woman is fighting for her life after an early morning fire at a Clinton, Missouri home Friday.

It happened around 1:14 a.m. along West Rogers Street near South McLain Street.

Firefighters who responded to the home tried to enter the front door of the mobile home after someone alerted them that there were two people still inside. Due to heavy fire in the front of the house, they had to enter from the back.

Shortly after making their way into the burning home, firefighters found a woman. They pulled her from the fire then began resuscitation efforts. Firefighters were forced to evacuate the house while searching for the second victim. They resumed their search once the fire was under control. Unfortunately it was too late. They found a man dead.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Clinton Fire Department said there were no working smoke alarms.