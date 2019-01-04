× Multiple lane closures planned this weekend along I-435 near Grandview Triangle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several lane closures on Interstate 435 near the Grandview Triangle are expected to cause major delays this weekend for drivers.

Mulitple lane closures between the Triangle and State Line Road will begin Friday and continue through Sunday, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Crews will start closing lanes of eastbound I-435 at 7 p.m. Friday until only one lane is open to traffic, and westbound I-435 will be reduced to two lanes.

Westbound Interstate 470 will also be reduced to one lane near the interchange, and the ramp from 104th Street to eastbound I-435 will be completely closed throughout the weekend.

The lane closures are part of repair work for the Blue River Bridge, part of MoDOT’s I-435 South Loop Link project that will also widen the I-435 in the area. The bridge has “several failed bearings in need of immediate replacement,” MoDOT said in a news release.

The area is already an active construction zone, so the added closures this weekend will likely cause delays. All work is weather dependent.