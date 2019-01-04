Neighbors shocked to hear former Blue Valley employee charged with giving alcohol to kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A Johnson County woman has been charged with throwing parties and providing kids with alcohol -- something neighbors say they're shocked to hear happened in the home she once lived in.

Overland Park police arrested Tiffany Shalberg on Thursday. A police report says Shalberg hosted the drinking parties at an Overland Park home.

She's been charged with one count of hosting a juvenile alcohol party, four counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor, three counts of contributing to a child’s misconduct, three counts of endangering a child and one count of promoting obscenity.

Shalberg is a former Blue Valley School District employee, the district confirmed Friday.

A spokesperson for the Blue Valley School told FOX4, "Ms. Shalberg’s employment with Blue Valley Schools was separated prior to the district’s knowledge of allegations involving minors."

According to the district, Shalberg was hired as a paraprofessional in 2015 at Sunrise Point Elementary. She transitioned to the role of administrative assistant for student services at Blue Valley Southwest in 2017 and stopped working there in 2018.

The dates she worked there overlap with the time period court documents say she provided alcohol to minors.

"If you have people working in nice neighborhoods like this, working in a school system like Blue Valley's, it just makes you think, what’s gonna happen next?" said Mike Nichols, a neighbor who lives near Shalberg's former house.

"She has access to children, teenagers, the ones that think they want to do drugs and alcohol," said Liz Nichols, who lives near where police say the parties happened.

Johnson County property tax records say Shalberg recently moved out of that house. Neighbors who talked to FOX4 say they had no idea anything was going on. "I’ve noticed lots of cars down there at times, especially on Friday and Saturday nights, but I didn’t think anything about it," Nichols said. Shalberg will be in court Jan. 15.

