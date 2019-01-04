Police searching for missing Minnesota girl who might have been in KC metro

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Officials have issued an endangered person advisory for a young Minnesota girl who might be in the Kansas City metro.

Six-year-old Miriam Krotzer was taken by her father and grandfather from her home in Faribault, Minnesota on Jan. 2. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 33-year-old Daniel and 62-year-old Ricky Krotzer violated a court order when they took the young girl. Police believe the girl could be in danger.

It’s believed the two men were last seen at about 4:20 p.m. Friday in the area of Shach Creek Road in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

Miriam is described as 4-foot-1, weighing 55 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Daniel Krotzer, Miriam’s father, is described as a 6-foot-1, weighing 210 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Ricky Krotzer is described as 5-foot-11, weighing 198 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. It’s unknown what any of them were last seen wearing.

The men were driving a silver 2017 Ford Explorer with the Minnesota license plate 073-WKT.

Anyone who sees the girl, the two men or their vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.